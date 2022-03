I was Bill´s first cousin through his mother Dorothy my father´s sister. All sides of the family were originally from Fort Wayne IN and as Bill relocated to Tulsa, my branch moved to California where Bill´s visits were greatly enjoyed. In addition to his beautiful voice and delightful sense of humor, Bill was a great fan of organ music. Our last communication was about the Notre Dame fire, and then he went silent and I was unable to reach him . I miss him very much but so appreciate having had him in my life. He was truly delightful and just such a lovely person.

Molly Lang Provance April 2, 2021