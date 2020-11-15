William Stanton (Stan) Frisbie, Jr.
(Stan) William Stanton Frisbie, Jr. born December 28, 1937 to William and Marjorie Frisbie, joined his parents and sister in Heaven on November 8, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Mimi Frisbie; nieces, Marianne Goines Conner, Elizabeth Goines Tippit; 14 great nephews; one great niece; and many wonderful friends. Stan attended Central High School and the University of Tulsa. Shortly after college he started a travel agency, later selling it to begin his career in real estate. In 1979 Stan opened his own firm, Stan Frisbie Real Estate LLC. Shortly after he became known as the "Lone Wolf" of Commercial Real Estate in Tulsa. Years later, Stan sold his firm and retired in Florida. Stan was an avid skydiver who had 1000 jumps, he was also a champion water skier. He was an American Patriot who at the age of 82 insisted that he live long enough to cast his vote, which he did. A celebration of life service will be held in Stan's honor on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 3:00pm at Life Church Broken Arrow South Campus, 5801 S. Elm Place. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either www.samaritanspurse.org
or www.gop.com
Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 15, 2020.