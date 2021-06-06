Menu
William Harris Stewart
1982 - 2021
BORN
1982
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Stanleys Funeral & Cremation Service
3959 East 31st Street
Tulsa, OK
William Harris Stewart

William Harris Stewart, 38, Tulsa, OK passed away April 22, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held 6:00pm, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at McNellie's Downtown, Tulsa, OK. The family encourages guests to wear their most fabulous pair of shoes or tennis shoes!

It would be challenging to reflect on the life of Will without remembering his truly amazing intelligence and sense of humor. After graduating from Holland Hall in 2001, he went on to graduate from the University of Colorado with a double major in Economics and Anthropology. He later attended the University of Tulsa where he received an MBA in marketing, not finance, as he couldn't add two numbers in his head to save his life! Will was also extremely well-read and could have an in-depth conversation on a wide range of topics ranging from politics to movies while weaving in jokes that could bring anyone to tears. Those closest to him will miss his incredible style, often inappropriate jokes, and loving soul. He is survived by his parents, Mary Stewart and Bob Stewart; sister, Emily Stewart; aunts and uncles, Carol and Richard Stewart, Joan and Steve Privott, and Joyce Milks; all of his cousins; and many close friends.

The family has established a charitable fund in Will's memory to benefit Tulsa Pop Kids, a nonprofit organization that advances literacy and education through Pop Culture and Entertainment emphasizing underserved and underprivileged children ages 4 to 18 years. Donations may be made in Will's memory electronically or online to TCF Tribute Fund (https://tulsacf.org/memorials) or by sending a check, with memo in memory of Will Stewart to Tulsa Community Foundation, 7030 S. Yale Ave., Tulsa, OK 74136. Thank you for acknowledging your celebration of Will's life by supporting the work of Tulsa Pop Kids in service to the Tulsa community.

www.stanleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Stanleys Funeral & Cremation Service
3959 East 31st Street, Tulsa, OK
We are so sincerely sorry and our deepest sympathy to all of you. Such a tremendous loss. Love to Mary, Emily and Bob.
Jo Ann and Rick Winn
June 16, 2021
Thinking of your family during this difficult time. Will was not only smart and handsome, but most of all, he was always so kind. He will always be missed!
JMW
School
June 6, 2021
