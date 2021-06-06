William Harris Stewart
William Harris Stewart, 38, Tulsa, OK passed away April 22, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held 6:00pm, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at McNellie's Downtown, Tulsa, OK. The family encourages guests to wear their most fabulous pair of shoes or tennis shoes!
It would be challenging to reflect on the life of Will without remembering his truly amazing intelligence and sense of humor. After graduating from Holland Hall in 2001, he went on to graduate from the University of Colorado with a double major in Economics and Anthropology. He later attended the University of Tulsa where he received an MBA in marketing, not finance, as he couldn't add two numbers in his head to save his life! Will was also extremely well-read and could have an in-depth conversation on a wide range of topics ranging from politics to movies while weaving in jokes that could bring anyone to tears. Those closest to him will miss his incredible style, often inappropriate jokes, and loving soul. He is survived by his parents, Mary Stewart and Bob Stewart; sister, Emily Stewart; aunts and uncles, Carol and Richard Stewart, Joan and Steve Privott, and Joyce Milks; all of his cousins; and many close friends.
The family has established a charitable fund in Will's memory to benefit Tulsa Pop Kids, a nonprofit organization that advances literacy and education through Pop Culture and Entertainment emphasizing underserved and underprivileged children ages 4 to 18 years. Donations may be made in Will's memory electronically or online to TCF Tribute Fund (https://tulsacf.org/memorials
) or by sending a check, with memo in memory of Will Stewart to Tulsa Community Foundation, 7030 S. Yale Ave., Tulsa, OK 74136. Thank you for acknowledging your celebration of Will's life by supporting the work of Tulsa Pop Kids in service to the Tulsa community. www.stanleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 6, 2021.