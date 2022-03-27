Menu
Willidean Rogers
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage Funeral Service
9761 E 31st St
Tulsa, OK
Willidean Rogers

Willidean, born November 1, 1928 in Tulsa, died peacefully at home March 17th after a brief illness & reunited in Heaven with Clell, her husband of 71 yrs.

She spent her life as a loyal and faithful wife, loving Mother and faithful Christian.

Willidean and Clell worked side-by-side on everything they did. She drew house plans for the last 2 homes they built, oversaw construction and helped build them.

Before moving back to Tulsa in 1985 they lived in the suburbs of Denver since 1962.

Survived by her son, Dennis, of Mannford, daughter, Devra, of Tulsa, 5 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren.

No services will be held.
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 27, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage Funeral Service
