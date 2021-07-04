Willis H. Thompson Jr.Willis Herbert "Bill" Thompson, Jr. passed away peacefully on June 26, 2021, at his home in Tulsa surrounded by his family. He was 87. Born April 19, 1934, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of Willis Herbert and Barbara (Mitchell) Thompson and step-mother, Wilma (Brookshire) Thompson, he was the eldest of 6 boys. He attended the University of Minnesota on the GI Bill, earning a BA in Geology in 1956. After service in the Army, he earned his Master's in Geophysics at the University of Minnesota before beginning distinguished careers in the energy and banking industries. He launched his career in Midland, Texas, where he met and married his wife of 53 years, Byrdie Ann (Herring) Thompson.Bill's first career position was with Standard Oil and Gas Company of Texas. He became Division Manager of Signal Oil and Gas and was transferred to Los Angeles in 1969, becoming President of Signal in 1972. Signal moved its offices to Houston, where Bill continued to lead Signal before taking the helm of Burmah Oil and Gas after its purchase of Signal for what was at the time the largest cash deal in Wall Street history. Later he briefly served as President of Aminoil before he was recruited in 1976 to join President and CEO of MAPCO in Tulsa. During his tenure, MAPCO set an all time earnings record for a publicly traded company. In 1989 after many years of serving as a Director of the Board, he became President of First National Bank of Tulsa, guiding and growing it as it eventually became part of Liberty Bank, then Bank One, and ultimately Chase Bank. He "retired" in 1999, but remained active in oil and gas ventures around the globe through his company A&T Resources LLC, based in Tulsa.Bill devoted much of his time supporting numerous organizations and causes. Among others, he served on the boards of QuikTrip, First National Bank of Tulsa, Linear Films, St. John Hospital, and MRIGlobal. He was a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG), the National Petroleum Council, Southern Hills Country Club, and YPO, where he served as President of the Tulsa chapter. He also served on the board for the Indian Nations Council of the Boy Scouts, the Salvation Army, was a Trustee and Deacon at First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa, a Trustee of the University of Tulsa, and a board member of TCC and the Tulsa Development Authority. Additionally, he was a proud and generous supporter of many community organizations throughout his career, including Philbrook Museum of Art, Junior Achievement, and the Committee of 100.Bill and Byrdie spent their summers in Minnesota at their family cabin, where he enjoyed family reunions large and small, and long visits with friends, among them the Kemosabes, with whom he enjoyed years of fellowship. He spent time gardening, reading, fishing, taking long drives with his beloved Portuguese Water Dogs, and from time to time leading the annual Lake Belle Taine Association Fourth of July Boat Parade. He is survived by his wife, Byrdie; his children, Barbara Thompson (Sophie Wimberley) (Houston, TX), Nancy Walker (John) (San Antonio, TX), Kimberly Nave (New Orleans, LA), Roger Thompson (Stony Brook, NY), and Michael Thompson (Tulsa, OK); his brothers, Bob (Pat) (Houston, TX), Tony (Nadia) (Anaheim, CA), Doug (Anna) (Ely, MN), Rick (Hutchinson, MN), and John (Mirca Madianou) (Cambridge, UK); 8 grandchildren, Ashley Nave Beauford (Hannibal), Madeline Nave, John "Doc" Walker, Peter Walker, Christine Walker, Ethan Thompson, Logan Thompson, and Truitt Thompson and surrogate grandson, Trayvon Thompson (Battle Creek, MI).A celebration of life service will be scheduled for September.Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Indian Nations Boy Scouts, Salvation Army or Day Center for the Homeless.