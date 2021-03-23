Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Willis Wohlgemuth
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
Willis Wohlgemuth

Memorial services for Willis Wohlgemuth was held be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at MMS-Payne Funeral Home Chapel.

Willis Ray Wohlgemuth was born in Liberal, Kansas on October 7, 1952 to William Wilford Wohlgemuth and Anna (Schroeder) Wohlgemuth. He spent his early years in Adams, Oklahoma and attended school there through the eighth grade. Willis transferred to Hooker, Oklahoma, to attend high school, where he enjoyed playing baseball. In 1970 he graduated high school and continued his education at Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas.  During this time, he became reacquainted with Lucinda Jost.  The two began dating and were married on August 25, 1972, in Hillsboro. 

 After college, Willis began working for Heston Corporation and in 1978 he transferred with Heston to Claremore. Later he began his career as a tool designer with Baker Oil Tools, which eventually became Baker Hughes. During his years at Baker, he attended night school and in 1998 earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Northeastern State University.  He continued his career with Baker Hughes for 38 years until retiring in 2018. 

Willis' first love was his family. He loved watching his son and grandsons play baseball. He enjoyed picking them up from school which usually included a stop at Braum's or Baskin Robbins on the way home! 

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna Wohlgemuth, and his siblings, William James Wohlgemuth, Ruth Ann Wohlgemuth, and Violet Dick.  Willis leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Cindy; his son, Jonathan Wohlgemuth and wife, Melanee of Owasso; grandson, Nate and Kade Wohlgemuth of Owasso; and sister, Loretta Lee and husband, Tommy of Hesston, KS. 

View and sign Willis's online memorial at mmsfuneralhomes.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.