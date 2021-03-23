Willis Wohlgemuth
Memorial services for Willis Wohlgemuth was held be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at MMS-Payne Funeral Home Chapel.
Willis Ray Wohlgemuth was born in Liberal, Kansas on October 7, 1952 to William Wilford Wohlgemuth and Anna (Schroeder) Wohlgemuth. He spent his early years in Adams, Oklahoma and attended school there through the eighth grade. Willis transferred to Hooker, Oklahoma, to attend high school, where he enjoyed playing baseball. In 1970 he graduated high school and continued his education at Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas. During this time, he became reacquainted with Lucinda Jost. The two began dating and were married on August 25, 1972, in Hillsboro.
After college, Willis began working for Heston Corporation and in 1978 he transferred with Heston to Claremore. Later he began his career as a tool designer with Baker Oil Tools, which eventually became Baker Hughes. During his years at Baker, he attended night school and in 1998 earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Northeastern State University. He continued his career with Baker Hughes for 38 years until retiring in 2018.
Willis' first love was his family. He loved watching his son and grandsons play baseball. He enjoyed picking them up from school which usually included a stop at Braum's or Baskin Robbins on the way home!
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna Wohlgemuth, and his siblings, William James Wohlgemuth, Ruth Ann Wohlgemuth, and Violet Dick. Willis leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Cindy; his son, Jonathan Wohlgemuth and wife, Melanee of Owasso; grandson, Nate and Kade Wohlgemuth of Owasso; and sister, Loretta Lee and husband, Tommy of Hesston, KS.
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 23, 2021.