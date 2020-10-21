Richard Gruber 1923-2020 Richard Livingston Gruber was born on July 13, 1923 on the family farm in the Locust Grove Township of rural Farragut, Iowa. Richard entered into eternal rest following a brief battle with cancer on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home in Shenandoah, Iowa surrounded by his loving daughters. His early years were spent helping his father and brothers on the family farm. He graduated from Farragut High School with the Class of 1941. On February 15,1944 he enlisted in the United States Army Air Force and served his country stateside during WWII. He received an honorable discharge on May 5, 1946. Upon returning home, he was united in marriage to his sweetheart Margery Whitehill at the Summit United Methodist Church on June 16, 1946. Richard was a lifelong farmer who also enjoyed raising livestock. He was a member of the Locust Grove United Methodist Church for many years and later joined the First Christian Church in Shenandoah. He previously had served as a school board member for Farragut Community Schools and was a member of the Shenandoah American Legion. He will be fondly remembered for his active lifestyle though the years. Richard and Margery enjoyed winter trips to their home in Arizona, where they could often be found on the golf course. He even managed to shoot 3 hole in ones in his lifetime. Woodworking and stained glass were also some of his hobbies. His positive outlook on life helped in overcoming some of life's adversities. He was preceded in death by his parents: siblings Lois Dickerson, Harold Gruber and Carroll Gruber; wives Margery and Marilyn (whom he married on Nov. 27, 2000); and sons Bruce and Larry. Those left to honor his memory include his daughters Janelle Kroska and husband Ken of Winterset, IA and Jean Ann James and husband Randy of North Liberty, IA; grandchildren Ryan Bryte, Tim Bryte (Kinzee), Kelli Klaassen (Zach), Steph Farmer (Dillon), Sara Otten (Pat), Travis James (Heather), Kevin James (Kristin), Ginger Gruber (fiancé Daniel Willock), Jerry Gruber (fiancé Cindy Webster) and Melanie Houchin (Matt); 21 great-grandchildren; sister Virginia Winckler from Zillah, WA; sister-in-law Pauline Gruber of Shenandoah, IA; and special friend Jackie Adcock also of Shenandoah, IA. Celebration of Life Graveside Services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Locust Grove Cemetery with Pastor Nancy Thomas officiating. Military Rites were conducted by the Shenandoah American Legion Color Guard. Special music for the service included the recordings of "How Great Thou Art" and "In The Garden". Casket Bearers included Travis James, Kevin James, Ryan Bryte, Tim Bryte, Zach Klaassen and Pat Otten. Memorials were suggested to the Shenandoah Public Library. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Oct. 21, 2020.