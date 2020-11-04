David J. Maher David James Maher, 60, of Farragut, Iowa unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his home. A *FAMILY ONLY* Celebration of Life Memorial Mass for David will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Imogene. Everyone is invited to safely join the family in celebrating David's life by visiting the Facebook Pages of either the St. Patrick Catholic Church - Imogene, IA or Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Services at 10:30 AM Saturday to watch the service. An open memorial visitation for all his friends and family will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 10:00 am to 5:30 pm at Nishna Valley Funeral Home in Shenandoah. You can sign the book, watch a DVD photo tribute of David's life and get a service folder. Burial will take place in the Mount Calvary Cemetery at Imogene. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
on the web.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Nov. 4, 2020.