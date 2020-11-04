Menu
MARILEE WILLIS
Marilee A. Willis Marilee Ann (Taylor) Willis, 72, of Shenandoah and formerly of Coin, Iowa, entered into eternal rest on Thursday morning, October 29, 2020 at the Omaha Hospice House, Josie Harper Residence in Omaha, Nebraska. There will be open visitation held following cremation for Marilee on Thursday, November 5, 2020 beginning at 10:00 am and ending at 6:00 pm at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service. Memorials in Marilee's name are being directed to the Family. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
405 West Thomas Avenue P.O. Box 277, Shenandoah, IA 51601
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Sorry about ur mom I know how hard it I lose my mom over a yr ago sorry for lose she was a good person I got to know prayers
Amy rose
November 5, 2020