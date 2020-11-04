Donald R. Greenamyer 1931 - 2020 Donald R. Greenamyer, age 88 of Riverton, IA passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his home. Donald Ross Greenamyer was born on December 2, 1931 in Riverton, IA to Parker Claire and Velma Ruth (Kish) Greenamyer. They moved to Austin, Minnesota in 1938 to his grandpa's dairy farm when he needed help. They moved back to Riverton sometime in 1939. Don participated in high school basketball, town team baseball and track. He was senior class president. He liked skating, both in Nebraska City and in Shenandoah. He graduated from the Riverton High School with the Class of 1949. Two days after graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He became a Flight Engineer and was responsible for the jet engines that started to be sent to Korea. He had to go through enemy territory with cargo, and to get supplies. He talked about their plane being strafed by bullets a few times. He and John Shull (Marine veteran) visited weekly and would exchange stories about life in the service. We always came away laughing. Donald was honorably discharged in 1952. He married Mary Ousley in 1952. To this union were born two sons: Delbert Ross (1954) and Darrell Ray (1957). He was united in marriage to Jacqueline Marie Craney on April 17, 1975. They have been married 45 years in laughter and in tears Don worked for Ford Motor for ten years, and General Motors for 25. He also did mechanical work part-time in the 1960's to make ends meet. He enjoyed his life. He liked a "scheduled" life - on Sundays we went to church, out for breakfast, and practiced bowling. He mowed on Wednesdays and Saturdays. He loved hunting and fishing! He loved his whole family and pitched in to help whenever they needed him. His grandchildren were the light of his life. Damon was the first. He would pull off grandpa's cap, and Don would laugh and put it back on. When Delbert saw this, he said "Dad never let me get away with this". Dawnelle was the second. When she was in grade school her teacher said she was a social butterfly. We've called Don that ever since. The third was Kirsten. She could crook her finger and get people wrapped around it. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Art and Duane, and son Delbert. He leaves his memories to his wife Jackie, son Darrell, daughter-in-law Debbie (wife of Delbert), three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren: Aiden, Owen, Autumn, Blake and Miguel. To say he will be missed is an understatement. Graveside Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Riverton Cemetery in Riverton, IA. Open Visitation was from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday (10/30) at the Shull-Gude Funeral Home in Riverton. Memorials may be given to the Riverton Fire/Rescue or the Hamburg Fire/Rescue. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
