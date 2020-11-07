Kay Joan Strange 1931 - 2020 Kay Joan Strange, daughter of Roy and Klea (Ripley) Newman, was born on July 31, 1931 in Shenandoah, Iowa. Kay passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Tabitha Hospice in Lincoln, Nebraska at the age of 89 years, 3 months and 2 days. Kay grew up in Shenandoah and attended the Shenandoah Community Schools. On March 12, 1966 she was united in marriage to Allen L. Strange in Omaha, Nebraska. They resided in Shenandoah until his death in 1997. Kay was a loving housewife and mother. She also operated a Daycare out of her home. She moved to Lincoln, NE in 2000 to be closer to her great-grandchildren. The arrival of nine great-great-grandchildren was the joy of her life. Kay enjoyed reading, collecting recipes, music, and cooking. The family loved her baked beans and meatloaf, chicken and noodles and scalloped corn recipes. The recipes have been passed on to other family members for the family to enjoy for years to come. Preceding Kay in death were her husband Allen L. Strange, her parents Roy and Klea Newman and infant sister Mary Jane Newman. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters: Kathleen (Stephen) Lucas of Fremont, NE and Teresa "Terry" Gerber (Jerry Avis) of Council Bluffs, IA; sons Ronald Anderson of Lincoln, NE and Marty Colwell (Carol Miller) of Shenandoah, IA; four grandchildren: Patrick Payne, Melissa Odens, Jennifer Lucas and Joshua Colwell; 13 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren; other family and friends. Graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah, Iowa with grave dedication by her beloved son-in-law Stephen Lucas. Visitation with the family was held from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Shenandoah, Iowa. Casket bearers were Joshua Odens, Ether Saure, Joseph Lucas, David Lucas, Sam Lucas, Joshua Weber, Joshua Colwell and Patrick Payne. Song of comfort was "Abide With Me" sung by Ether Saure. Memorials may be directed to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
