Charles E. Irvin 1932 - 2020 Charles E. Irvin the son of George Elton and Frances Isabel (Roberts) Irvin was born on a farm south of Coin Iowa on August 18,1932 at 1:30 am. He attended one year of school in Clarinda before moving to Shenandoah in 1939. He graduated with the class of 1950. Following high school he was employed at DeKalb Seed Corn Company. In November 1952, he was drafted into the US Army, he was honorably discharged in November 1954. He served during the Korean conflict. After serving in the Army for two years, he returned to Shenandoah and his job at DeKalb until their closure in 1981. He continued his working career at Earl May Seed and Nursery Company and Browns Shoe Fit Company, in the carpentry department. He was united in marriage to Joan (Wallace) Lybarger on November 23, 1955. To this union he became the father to Joan's daughter, Terrie Lybarger. They later welcomed three more daughters; Diane, Stephanie, Amy. Chuck was a 40 year member of the Shenandoah Congregational United Church of Christ, where he served in multiple capacities. He was a 49 year member of the B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge 1122 and was a 67 year member of the Shenandoah American Legion Post 88. Family was very important to Chuck, he faithfully attended his children and grandchildren's activities and sporting events. He looked forward to family get togethers and holiday gatherings. He loved Shenandoah, and he loved the members of the SHS class of 1950. He took pride keeping in touch with former classmates and his Army buddies. He always enjoyed running into former detasseling crew members. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Delores Josephson Brooks, brothers; Gordon and Lowell (in infancy), Dick, Larry and Mike, and nephew, Randy Irvin. Those left to honor his memory include his beloved wife Joan; daughters, Terrie (Dan) Norris, Diane (Dennis) Liljedahl, Stephanie (Joe) Weaver, Amy (Al) Zimmerer. Grandchildren; Darron (Misha) Tritsch, Little Elm, Texas, Jennifer (Lucas) Wagler, Olathe, KS, Amanda (Jen) Tritsch, Tampa FL, Drew (Candice) Liljedahl, Essex IA, Abbey (Justin) Noon, Olathe, KS, Kara (Josh) Versaw, Omaha, NE, Austin Zimmerer, and Alex Zimmerer, Omaha, NE. Eleven great-grandchildren, Eli and Kaili Tritsch, Carter Hohn, Presley and Holden Wagler, Parker and Piper Liljedahl, Jack and Graham Noon, Harrison and Shepard Versaw. Great grand child number twelve (baby Versaw) arriving in December. He is survived by niece; Julie (Joe) Denhart, and nephews; Jerry (Mary Jo) Josephson and Doug (Michelle) Irvin and extended family members and friends. Chuck never knew a stranger, he was proud of his family, loved God and his country. Private Family Funeral Services were held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the United Congregational Church with Staci L. Shearer officiating. Special music for the service included the recordings of "Eagles Wings", "The Rose" and 'When Irish Eyes Are Smiling". Casket Bearers included Dennis Liljedahl, Joe Weaver, Al Zimmerer, Drew Liljedahl, Austin Zimmerer, Alex Zimmerer, Josh Versaw and Justin Noon. Burial with complete military honors conducted by the Shenandoah American Legion followed in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the United Congregational Church or the Shenandoah Veterans Museum. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Nov. 11, 2020.