Carl Henry Carl Henry, 78, of Shenandoah, Iowa entered into rest on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln, Nebraska. Graveside funeral services for Carl will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Union Grove Cemetery near Northboro, Iowa with Pastor Jack Langley officiating. There will be open viewing and visitation held for Carl on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm (the family will not be present during this time). Wearing of face masks and social distancing will be observed. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to bring their own lawn chair to the graveside. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, are being directed to People For Paws. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Nov. 21, 2020.