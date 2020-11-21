Donald Archuleta 1956 - 2020 Donald Isador Archuleta was born on November 24, 1956 in Denver, Colorado, the son of Don and Della (Valdez) Archuleta. Donald entered into eternal peace on November 14, 2020 at his home in Shenandoah, Iowa surrounded by his loving and supportive family after a brave battle with cancer. Donald's childhood memories included going fishing with his dad and brother Everett, eating tomatoes from the garden, eating apples from the family apple tree and painting the family fence every summer. Donald was a hard worker. He had a great love for his family and for the Lord. His caring ways, sense of humor and love of life will be deeply missed. He was also willing to help anyone out in their time of need. Donald moved to Shenandoah on January 22, 2006. He began work at Earl May Nursery. He later worked for Dr. Pepper/Snapple Group as a merchandiser until May of 2017 when declining health forced him to retire. Donald met his soul mate, Martha Gray within his first year of moving to Shenandoah. Donald would often write songs and sing them to Martha. The couple was blessed with the birth of two children Amanda and Donald. He was a proud father. He enjoyed reading stories to his children and loved to sing them to sleep at night, He was a talented singer and guitar player. Those welcoming him to his heavenly home included his father Don and sister Evelyn. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Martha; children Amanda and Donald Archuleta, Brandy Armijo and Angie Pacheco; his mother Della Archuleta; sisters Connie Archuleta and Elaine Martinez; brother Everett (Chantelle) Archuleta; sisters-in-law Dora (Dale) Long and Barbie Gray; many nieces and nephews including Olivia and Owen Long and Debbie Gray; other family and a host of friends, especially from the Shenandoah Presbyterian Church. Private family services were held at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Sleyster officiating. Special music for the service included the recordings of "Jealous of the Angels", " Build Me a Daddy" and "Revelation Song". Burial will be held in the Rose Hill Cemetery at a later date. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
