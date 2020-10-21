Alma Bishop Alma F. Bishop, 84 of Farragut, Iowa passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Windsor Manor Assisted Living Community in Shenandoah, Iowa. A private family graveside service will be held in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah, Iowa. Memorials are currently being established in Alma's name. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
. Services entrusted to Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Oct. 21, 2020.