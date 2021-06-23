Alma Nunemann 1934-2021 Alma Lorraine Nunemann, daughter of Lloyd Morse and Florence Elizabeth (Rydberg) Brush, was born on November 21, 1934 in Essex, Iowa on the family farm. She was accompanied by her "big" twin sister, Stella Elaine Brush. Lorraine passed away on June 17, 2021 at the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Rock Port, Missouri. Lorraine was raised in the Essex/Shenandoah area. She lived on a dairy farm north of Shenandoah and received her education from the Farragut Public School System. She was very proud of her basketball career and her team trophy. It traveled with her from Iowa to Arizona and back. She graduated in 1953. After high school she attended CE School of Commerce in Omaha, Nebraska for one year. While living in Omaha she met her husband Bill. Bill and Lorraine were united in marriage on September 25, 1954 in a double ceremony with her twin sister, Elaine, and Elaine's fiancé Virgil O'Neil. They then moved to Des Monies, Iowa, where they raised three sons, Johnny, Bobby and David. Lorraine worked for the Des Moines School System, Hiland Potato Chip Company and retired from Tone's Spices. She relocated to Apache Junction, Arizona in 2001. She enjoyed reading, doing word puzzles, playing bingo with her friends and going on cruises to a variety of destinations. She returned to Shenandoah in January of 2018 and resided with her nephew Frank O'Neil and his wife Tammy. She had lived at Pleasant View Nursing Home from March 2021 until her death. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years Bill Nunemann, sons Johnny and Bobby Nunemann, her parents Lloyd and Florence Brush, twin sister Stella Elaine O'Neil and infant sister Phyllis Jean Brush. She is survived by her son David Nunemann of Des Monies, Iowa, sister Kathy Watts of Omaha, Nebraska, and nephew Frank O'Neil and wife Tammy of Shenandoah, Iowa and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation and Funeral services were held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home. Burial will be held 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Chapel Hill Gardens located at 4400 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines, Iowa 50310. Memorials may be directed to People for Paws. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with family at www.hackettlivingston.com
