Annabelle Anderson Annabelle (Ross) Anderson, 79, of Shenandoah, entered into rest on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. A celebration of life service for Annabelle will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 4:00 pm at the Nishna Valley Christian Church in Shenandoah (415 N Fremont Ave). The family will greet relatives and friends with visitation from 3:00 to 4:00 pm Saturday prior to the service at the church. Memorials in Annabelle's name are being directed to either the Shenandoah Home and Garden Club or to the Nishna Valley Christian Church in Shenandoah. Inurnment has already taken place in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
on the web.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jun. 23, 2021.