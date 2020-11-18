Menu
ANNABELLE ANDERSON
1941 - 2020
BORN
February 19, 1941
DIED
November 11, 2020
Annabelle Anderson Annabelle (Ross) Anderson, 79, of Shenandoah, was received into the arms of her Lord on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. An open visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. A DVD tribute of Annabelle's life will be playing and you can sign the register book and receive a service folder. A private, family only, graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Due to Covid, a full celebration of Annabelle's life is being planned to be held on June 26, 2021. Memorials in Annabelle's name are being directed to either the Shenandoah Home and Garden Club or to the Nishna Valley Christian Church in Shenandoah. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
You will be missed by everyone.Even though I had moved from the area I was so glad to see you when I came there and glad we got together the last year.You were a wonderful person and we had known each other a lot of years.
Gloria Newingham Manhattan Kansas
November 17, 2020