Annabelle Anderson Annabelle (Ross) Anderson, 79, of Shenandoah, was received into the arms of her Lord on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. An open visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. A DVD tribute of Annabelle's life will be playing and you can sign the register book and receive a service folder. A private, family only, graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Due to Covid, a full celebration of Annabelle's life is being planned to be held on June 26, 2021. Memorials in Annabelle's name are being directed to either the Shenandoah Home and Garden Club or to the Nishna Valley Christian Church in Shenandoah. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Nov. 18, 2020.