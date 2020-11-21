Annabelle Anderson 1941 - 2020 Annabelle (Ross) Anderson, daughter of Thomas Henry and Virginia Maurine (Becker) Ross, was born on February 19, 1941, at Hand Hospital in Shenandoah, Iowa. She was received into the arms of her Lord following complications due to Covid on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa where she received caring and compassionate care. She passed away at the age of 79 years, 8 months, 22 days. The only child of Thomas and Virginia Ross, Annabelle was born and raised in Shenandoah. She attended the Shenandoah Community Schools, graduating from Shenandoah High School with the Class of 1959. Following graduation, she attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Through the years, Annabelle enjoyed her career at Henry Field's, working for Congressman Jim Ross Lightfoot for 12 years and at Nishna Productions. On June 25, 1994, Annabelle was united in marriage to her "best friend", Larry Anderson. They had many happy times and adventures together. She was very proud of her family and loved sharing photos and stories of all their accomplishments. The gifts she gave to others and the community are too many to list, Annabelle loved her church, friends, her garden club and would always do anything to help someone in need. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 26 years, Larry Anderson of Shenandoah, IA; her daughter, Virginia (Broyles) Craig and her husband Scott of Bellvue, CO; two grandsons, Jacob Craig and his wife Jaclyn of Mount Vernon, IA and Tyler Craig and his wife Kelsay of West Des Moines, IA; and one great granddaughter, Annabelle Craig. When Annabelle married Larry, she gained three more children to love as her own, Christina Anderson of Baldwin, MO, Todd Anderson and Christen Lynn of Shenandoah, IA and Scott Anderson of Omaha, NE; and two grandsons, Cooper and Grayson Anderson. Also surviving are numerous other relatives and many, many friends. An open visitation for all of Annabelle's friends and loved ones was held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. A private, family only, graveside service was held at Rose Hill Cemetery on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Due to Covid, a full celebration of Annabelle's life will be held on June 26, 2021. Memorials in Annabelle's name are being directed to either the Shenandoah Home and Garden Club or to the Nishna Valley Christian Church in Shenandoah. Professional services were entrusted to Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Nov. 21, 2020.