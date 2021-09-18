Barbara L. Babbitt 1927 - 2021 Barbara Louise Babbitt, 94, of Shenandoah and formerly of Des Moines, was born to John and Mary (King) Boker on February 16, 1927, in Clare, Iowa. She was raised on a farm and rode the bus each day to school in Burnside. She graduated with the class of 1944, then attended Tobin Business College in Fort Dodge, Iowa. In 1952, after holding a variety of jobs, she married Donald Bruce Babbitt. The couple made their home in south Des Moines Iowa, where Stephen and Cathy were born. Barbara was a devoted wife and attentive mother. During the child rearing years she and her family kept busy with school and church activities. She was quiet and disciplined, and most Saturdays could be found baking pies, cakes, or cookies for Sunday dinner. She was an accomplished pianist, and made sure that Steve and Cathy took music lessons. She enjoyed attending Steve's accordion recitals and concerts, and gave Cathy much help with her organ lessons. Barbara was a campfire club leader for Cathy, and a little league baseball mom for Steve. She was a talented seamstress and made beautiful clothing for her children. Barbara "endured" countless family camping trips in rain- soaked tents. Some travels took them on adventures as far away as Michigan, New York State, and Canada. When she reentered the workforce Barbara was employed by the state of Iowa in the Revenue Department until her retirement in 2000. She was a member of First Federated Church and took pleasure in attending their many music programs and concerts. She enjoyed reading, and going to matinee movies, but was most fond of spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. In 2013 Barbara moved to Shenandoah after injuries which resulted in hospitalization and further nursing care. Before the COVID-19 lockdown, Barbara was able to receive visitors at Elm Heights Care Center. One heart-to-heart visit with godly women resulted in Barbara placing her faith and trust in Jesus as her Savior. She entered into eternal rest on Friday morning, September 3, 2021 at Accura Healthcare in Shenandoah. She was preceded in death by her parents; her two sisters; and her brother. She is survived by her two children, Steve Babbitt, and Cathy (Neal) Peterson, all of Shenandoah; two grandchildren, Megan (Ben) Bearman of Omaha, and Abby (Yarden) Medeiros of Council Bluffs; great grandchildren, Graham, Hazel, Odin, and Florence Medeiros of Council Bluffs, and Sidney Bearman of Omaha; other relatives and friends. Graveside funeral services for Barbara were held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11:00 am at Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah with Pastor Don Buttry officiating. Marcia Barnett and Janet Gilbert sang The Lord's Prayer and In The Garden and led everyone in Jesus Loves Me and In The Garden. Casket bearers were Megan Bearman, Ben Bearman, Abby Medeiros and Yarden Medeiros. Memorials are being directed to the Barbara Babbit Memorial Fund. Professional services were under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
