Betty A. Naico Betty A. (Grebert) Naico, 81, of Essex, entered into rest on Wednesday, June16, 2021 at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak. A celebration of life service for Betty will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Essex Presbyterian Church. The family will greet relatives and friends with visitation and viewing from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Tuesday evening, June 22, 2021 at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Burial will be in the Essex Cemetery. Memorials are being directed to the family who are planning to establish a memorial in Betty's name to help support the Shenandoah Police Department and Page County Sheriff's office. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jun. 19, 2021.