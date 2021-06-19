Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Shenandoah Valley News Today
Shenandoah Valley News Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
BETTY NIACO
FUNERAL HOME
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
405 West Thomas Avenue
Shenandoah, IA
Betty A. Naico Betty A. (Grebert) Naico, 81, of Essex, entered into rest on Wednesday, June16, 2021 at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak. A celebration of life service for Betty will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Essex Presbyterian Church. The family will greet relatives and friends with visitation and viewing from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Tuesday evening, June 22, 2021 at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Burial will be in the Essex Cemetery. Memorials are being directed to the family who are planning to establish a memorial in Betty's name to help support the Shenandoah Police Department and Page County Sheriff's office. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jun. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
405 West Thomas Avenue P.O. Box 277, Shenandoah, IA
Jun
23
Celebration of Life
11:30a.m.
Essex Presbyterian Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.