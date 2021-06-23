Betty A. Stribling 1925-2021 Betty Aleene Stribling, the third child of five, was born on September 4, 1925 at the family home in Tabor Iowa, to Hugh Nelson and Edna Teresa (Solberg) Fickel. She entered into eternal peace on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center in Clarinda, Iowa, at the age of 95 years, 9 months, 12 days. Following her birth, the family soon moved to Malvern, Iowa where this was always home. Betty was a graduate of Malvern High School obtaining her diploma in 1943. On January 13, 1947, Betty was united in marriage to Andrew Lee Stribling Jr. in Hiawatha, Kansas. She and Lee were devoted and loving parents to their three children, Sharon, Gary, and Steve as well as to their grandchildren and great grandchildren. Betty was a homemaker, while her children were growing up, but she always was an avid reader and was always going to the Shenandoah Public Library. In the early seventies, Wilma Watkins asked her if she was interested in working. The library had an opening in the children's department as a Librarian. One of the most rewarding experiences for her was to "see the children and some grandchildren checking out books." On December 30, 1993, she retired after 21 1/2 years. She then did volunteer work at the library for an additional 24 1/2 years, finally retiring in December of 2017. The library was her second home, and Saturday was her favorite day of the week with the library staff. Betty also did volunteer work for the Shenandoah Food Pantry, and at the gift shop at Shenandoah Medical Center. Besides her volunteering, she and Lee spent many hours watching the Huskers and spending time with their friends from Missouri and Nebraska. Going to dances, eating out, and taking road trips to different areas of the Midwest brought her great joy. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Lee; her parents Hugh and Edna Fickel; two brothers, Richard Fickel, and Ronald Fickel; and two sisters, Arlene Hilton, and Rose Marie Shaw; and a great granddaughter Kayden Grace Bowers. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sharon Stribling of Shenandoah, Iowa, Gary (Marsha) Stribling of Shenandoah, Iowa, and Steve (Jean) Stribling of Shenandoah, Iowa; four grandchildren, Lindsay (Mike) Johnson, Zachary (Kelli) Stribling, Jena (Zach) Bowers, Jamie Stribling; six great grandchildren, Bentley, Bryleigh, Landyn, Zane, Sadie, and Zaden; several nieces and nephews; as well as many dear friends. Private family funeral services were held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial took place in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah. Memorials in Betty's name are being directed to the Shenandoah Public Library. Professional services were under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences can be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
on the web.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jun. 23, 2021.