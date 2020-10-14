Billy Bangs 1935 - 2020 Billy Bangs, 85, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. He was born on April 27, 1935 in Fremont County, Iowa. His parents were Hope and Leo Bangs. He is proceeded in death by his parents, a sister Mary Jean in infancy, an older sister and her husband, Jackie and Kenneth Butt of College Springs, Iowa, an older brother Jim of Fontana, California, a younger brother Dick of Garnavillo, Iowa, and a brother-in-law, Dr. Gary Houston of Tempe, Arizona. Bill is survived by his daughter Debra and her husband Jim Thompson of Paw Paw, Michigan, an older sister Joan Huston of Tempe Arizona, a younger sister and her husband, Judy and Herman Sinkhorn of Darlington, Missouri, a sister-in-law Janette of Fontana, California and a sister-in-law, Peg Bangs of Guttenberg, Iowa, along with many nieces and nephews. Bill graduated from Farragut High School. He worked 22 years for Earl May Seed & Nursery Company, the last 13 years as a manager of the trucking department. He worked for Grinnell Mutual Insurance Company before moving to Spencer, Iowa and worked for Clay Mutual Insurance Association as an adjuster until his retirement. Bill worked over 30 years at the Clay County Fair on the Grandstand Production crew taking care of the entertainment who performed at the Fair. Bill was a member of The Evening Shade Masonic Lodge No-312, and a member of ABU BEKR Shrine Temple, The Spencer Area Shrine Club, and The Spencer ATV Corps. As a member of the ATV Corps he was instrumental in the purchase and installation of new motors in the machines, the purchase of different semi-trailer and getting it lettered, the purchase of new ramps for loading the machines and the purchase of new ATV machines. Bill also worked on the old machines for 25 years. Due to the current environment related to Covid-19, there will not be visitation or funeral at this time. A gravesite gathering with family will occur at Locust Grove Cemetery in Fremont County, IA at a later date. Donations can be made to the ABU-BEKR Transportation Fund in Sioux City, Iowa 51102, P.O. Box 3347. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home is in charge of the local arrangements.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Oct. 14, 2020.