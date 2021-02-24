Bonnie R. Mutchler 1952 - 2021 Bonnie Rae Mutchler, daughter of Harry Edwin Raymond and Josephine Phygelius (Moffet) Mutchler, was born on October 7, 1952 in Shenandoah, Iowa at Hand Hospital. She entered into rest on Monday, February 15, 2021 at her home in Villisca, Iowa surrounded by family at the age of 68 years, 4 months, 8 days. Her early life was spent growing up in Essex, Iowa before the family moved to Shenandoah, where she attended the Shenandoah Community Schools and graduated from Shenandoah High School with the Class of 1970. Bonnie attended Kirkwood Community College with aspirations of becoming a writer. On November 29, 1974, Bonnie was united in marriage to Robert Harris at the First Christian Church in Shenandoah. They made their home in Shenandoah and later moved to Coin, Iowa. They were blessed with two children, Joleene and Chris. They would later divorce in 1998. Following her divorce, she and her kids moved to Mt. Pleasant, Iowa where she worked at Nypro and the Blue Bird Bus Factory. They later moved to Burlington, Iowa, before moving to Bolivar, Missouri in 2004. In 2014, the family moved to Villisca. In her early years, before kids, Bonnie worked at Lake's Nursery and Field's Nursery in Shenandoah. During the 80's and 90's she was active in and volunteered at St. John's Church as well as the Theatre Group (SWITG). While living at Coin, she volunteered at the South Page School District as a preschool aide. In her spare time, Bonnie enjoyed writing poetry, painting, all kinds of art, creating book covers for indie authors, her cat John Jones and reading murder mysteries. She had several poetry books published. In 2017, she was made a lady of Dunans Castle in Glendaruel, Argyll, Scotland. Preceding Bonnie in death were her parents; and two brothers, Michael and Terry Mutchler. Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Joleene Naylor and her husband Charles and Christopher Harris, all of Villisca, IA; sister, Carol Crawford and her husband Dave of Villisca, IA; ex-husband, Robert Harris of Villisca, IA; other relatives and many friends. A celebration of life service for Bonnie will be held at a later date. Memorials are being directed to the family and can be sent to: c/o Mutchler Family, P O Box 277, Shenandoah, IA 51601. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Feb. 24, 2021.