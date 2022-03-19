Bradley Dean Kuxhausen 1988-2022 Bradley Dean Kuxhausen, age 33, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, surrounded by loved ones, three years after being diagnosed with brain cancer. Brad grew up in Glenwood, Iowa. He was active in his community and especially excelled in school and sports. Wherever you saw Brad, you typically saw his younger brother, BJ(Brett) not far behind. Brad graduated from Glenwood High School and studied at Iowa State University earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering. While at college, he encountered the most important event of his life-he met Michelle during a study abroad program in Wales. They would return to Wales to marry in 2018. Upon graduating, Brad moved to the Twin Cities to attend law school at William Mitchell College of Law. He passed the bar in 2014 and became an experienced patent attorney for a prestigious firm in downtown Minneapolis. In addition to his many accomplishments, Brad was best known for his endless affability. He possessed the rare gift of providing sage counsel, a comforting shoulder, and a quick-witted ribbing, all in equal measure. He was a curious adventurer and active outdoorsman. He sought the open road, whether through group bike rides around the Twin Cities or cross-country motorcycle trips to the West Coast. His personality drew people to him by inspiring, motivating, and supporting them. He could convince his friends that they were able to survive winter weekends in northern Minnesota without heat or electricity, and then ensure they did. Despite his recent challenges, he faced each day with determination, positivity, and the familiar smirk of a well-timed joke-and even some poor ones. Brad was a man of integrity and compassion. Brad was truly the best friend, brother, son, and husband. He was the best of us and he wanted us to be our best. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife, Michelle; brother, BJ (Brett) of Minneapolis; mother, Nancy Mueller of Minneapolis; father, Todd Kuxhausen and wife Kayla, stepsisters Logan and Campbell Consbruck of West Point, NE; grandparents Buck and Sally Mueller of Shenandoah, IA and Marlin and Jackie Kuxhausen of Gothenburg, NE, step-grandmother Greta Roth of Wisner, NE; father and mother-in-law Larry and Carolyn Formanek of Ankeny, IA, Brothers-in-law Ryan Formanek and Doug Hutchinson of Des Moines, IA; and sister-in-law Stephanie Formanek of Scottsdale, AZ; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to his Go Fund Me campaign for memorials to be dispersed honoring Brad. Brad's life will be celebrated at Sweeney's in St. Paul, MN on March 24th, from 4 pm to 7 pm.



Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Mar. 19, 2022.