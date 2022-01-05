Caleb Michael Davis 2001-2021 Caleb Michael Davis was born on October 8, 2001 in St. Joseph, Missouri the son of Carl and Tina (Emrich) Davis. Caleb entered into eternal peace on December 25, 2021 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. Caleb's early years were spent in Burlington Junction, Missouri. As a toddler, Caleb would tag along with his dad who drove a truck for a local farmer. From an early age, a career in agriculture was calling his name. He would gaze out the window for hours at a time, taking in the scenery and watching his dad drive. A tragic house fire took the families home. They relocated their family to a farm outside of Essex where Caleb was currently living. He attended West Nodaway School until second grade. He then continued his education at Essex Community School. He played several sports, but was also very accident prone, having broken several bones over the years. It was in this community that special friendships were formed and lots of mischief was had. Caleb graduated from Essex High School with the Class of 2019. Caleb followed his passion for farming and livestock while working for Lee Brookes Farms in Clarinda, New Balance Commodities in Nodaway and lastly for Brooks Farms in Farragut. He loved all aspects of farming, especially "Buck 10" the semi he would drive while working for the Brooks family. One of his favorite sounds was the roar of the jake brake coming from the diesel engine. Caleb enjoyed fishing, hanging out with his friends, spending time with his family, working on his truck, tinkering around the farm and just being his quick witted self. Those loved ones who preceded him in death include his great-grandparents Charles Stuart, Clearence and Opal Childers and Vernon and Etta McMichael; grandparents Leonard Davis and Larry Emrich; aunt Kathy Volker and uncle Ron Smith. Those left to cherish his memory include his parents Carl and Tina Davis; siblings Cody Davis (Abbie), Lilly Davis and Kace Davis; grandparents Marie Aley, Don and Carol Smith and Gloria Williams; niece Maylie Davis; aunts and uncles Rhonda (Ryan) Barnett, Annette (Brian) Tennant, Jill (Bill) Blay, Jim Davis, Bob Davis, Mike (Carissa) Davis, Jerry (Kristi) Davis, Jody Davis, Travis Emrich and Larry Emrich; numerous cousins and many friends. Celebration of Life Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Essex High School Gym with Staci L. Shearer officiating. Special music for the service included the recordings of "Boy" by Lee Brice, "Drowning" by Chris Young and ""Give Heaven Some Hell" by Hardy. Casket Bearers for the service included Cody Davis, Tanner Davis, Robbie Davis, Colby Davis, Jordan Wilmes, Jacob Roach, Gunnar Glasgo and Daniel Ohnmacht. Honorary Bearers were Curtis Emrich, Aren Latham, Tyler Blay and Riley Blay. Burial followed in the Essex Cemetery. Memorials were suggested to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was honored to have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jan. 5, 2022.