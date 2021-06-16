Carl Boylan Carl Boylan, 70 of Shenandoah passed away on April 17, 2021 on his farm in rural Shenandoah. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at McComb Park in Shenandoah. Memorials in Carl's name may be directed to the Wabash Trace PO Box 581, Shenandoah, IA 51601. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jun. 16, 2021.