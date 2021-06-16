Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Shenandoah Valley News Today
Shenandoah Valley News Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
CARL BOYLAN
FUNERAL HOME
Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
208 W Clarinda Ave
Shenandoah, IA
Carl Boylan Carl Boylan, 70 of Shenandoah passed away on April 17, 2021 on his farm in rural Shenandoah. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at McComb Park in Shenandoah. Memorials in Carl's name may be directed to the Wabash Trace PO Box 581, Shenandoah, IA 51601. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was honored to have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
McComb Park
Shenandoah, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Donna Hamilton
June 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results