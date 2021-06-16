Carol F. Hankins Carol F. Hankins, 86, of Shenandoah, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. A celebration of life memorial graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11:30 am at Rose Hill Cemetery. A memorial is being established in Carol's name. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
on the web.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jun. 16, 2021.