CARROLL POLSLEY
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
208 W Clarinda Ave
Shenandoah, IA
Carroll E. Polsley 1932-2020 Carroll E. Polsley, 89 of Clarinda and previously of Coin, passed away on November 21, 2020. Graveside Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Elmwood Cemetery in Coin. Memorials may be directed to the Coin Fire and Rescue. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was honored to have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Elmwood Cemetery
Coin, IA
Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
