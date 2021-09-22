Carroll E. Polsley 1932-2020 Carroll E. Polsley, 89 of Clarinda and previously of Coin, passed away on November 21, 2020. Graveside Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Elmwood Cemetery in Coin. Memorials may be directed to the Coin Fire and Rescue. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Sep. 22, 2021.