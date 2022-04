Cheryl Bose Cheryl Sue Bose, 73 of Essex passed away on February 5, 2021 in Clarinda, Iowa. Memorial Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Essex Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com . Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was honored to have been entrusted with the arrangements.