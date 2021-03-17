I was looking for something regarding Doyle Buckley a friend of ours when we lived in Shenandoah, Iowa when I found this the message that both Clare and Sally Johnson had died. So sad, our family was friends of Clare/Sally Johnson, Doyle/Fama Buckley. We belonged to the same church, First Christian, I was younger but was an active youth in church. My parents, Henry/Dorothy Hayes are deceased, mother died last year (June 28, at the age of 95 just shy of her birthday). We admired the Buckleys and Johnsons and lived in Shen when their oldest daughter was born. We moved to Ames, Iowa July 1962 and have been here ever since. Just wanted to send a message sending sympathy and remembrance.

Sheri Hayes-Olson April 3, 2021