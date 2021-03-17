Clair R. Johnson 1936 - 2021 Clair Robert Johnson was born on June 22, 1936 in Shenandoah, IA, the son of Carroll and Irene (Pehrson) Johnson. Clair entered into the arms of his Lord on Thursday, March 11, 2021 surrounded by his loving family in Independence, Iowa. Clair's early years were spent in Shenandoah. He attended Shenandoah Community Schools and graduated from Shenandoah High School with the Class of 1954 and Iowa State University in 1956 with a degree in Ag Business. On September 2, 1956 he was united in marriage to Sally Jo (Buckley) Johnson at the First Christian Church in Shenandoah. The couple was blessed with 54 years of marriage. Clair and Sally's journey together began at the age of 4 when they were neighbors. Their relationship then turned to high school sweethearts and later into husband and wife. A true lesson in love to inspire us all. During his working years Clair was employed at Johnson Bros. Mills in Shenandoah and Essex until his retirement. This was a family run business that he was very proud to be a part of. Clair was a lifetime member of the First Christian Church in Shenandoah, where he served as a Deacon, Elder, sang in the choir, and also served on the church board. For 15 years his wife Sally served as co-chairperson of the local Red Cross Blood Mobile and he was very proud to be honored as a donator of 170 pints of blood over the years. Clair was very civic-minded and involved in many committees and service organizations in Shenandoah over the years. He was an Ambassador of the Chamber and a lifelong member of Rotary where he served as past president. Clair enjoyed spending time with family in the mountains on annual trips to Manitou Springs, CO, going to Kansas City Royals baseball games in Kansas City, MO, and following his beloved Iowa State Cyclones in football and basketball. He also enjoyed playing games and cards with family and friends and also was an active member at the Shenandoah Senior Center. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Sally Johnson, an infant son, Jon Johnson; his parents Carroll and Irene Johnson and mother and father-in-law Doyle and Fama Buckley. Those left to cherish his memory include his sister Carolyn Erickson of Boone, IA; three children: daughter Jan Scott and husband Vernon of Independence, IA, daughter Jill Torres and husband Eddie of Austin, TX, son Jodie Johnson and wife Michelle of Hastings, NE; grandchildren Jessica Kleine and husband Jeff of Palatine, IL, Kelsey Snyder of Chandler, AZ, Remington Scott of Independence, IA, Mitchell Torres of Austin, TX, Maggie Johnson and fiancé Billy Vogt of Sioux City, IA, Lacey Johnson and fiancé Sean Mitchell of Omaha, NE, and Allison Johnson of Lincoln, NE; great-grandchildren Keegan and Brynlee Snyder of Chandler, AZ, Tanner Scott of Independence, IA, and Peyton and Liam Vogt of Sioux City, IA; along with his grand dogs and grand cats, other relatives and a host of friends. Funeral Services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the First Christian Church with Pastor Nancy Thomas officiating. Casket Bearers included Jeff Kleine, Sean Mitchell, Walker Prather, Remington Scott, Mitchell Torres and Billy Vogt. Honorary Bearers were Tom Beavers, Joe Denhart, Doug Weddle and Jim Wilson. Burial followed in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the First Christian Church, The Alzheimer's Association
or Cedar Valley Hospice in Independence, Iowa in Clair's memory. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was honored to have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Mar. 17, 2021.