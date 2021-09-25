Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Shenandoah Valley News Today
Shenandoah Valley News Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
CONSTANCE "Hai" BUVOLLEN
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
405 West Thomas Avenue
Shenandoah, IA
Constance "Hai" (Almquist) Buvollen 1959-2021 A graveside celebration of life for Constance "Hai" Ruth Almquist-Bovollen, 62, of Oslo, Norway and formerly of the Essex area will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Essex Cemetery. Following the graveside, there will be a lunch served and fellowship with the family at the Faith Covenant Church in Essex. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Sep. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Essex Cemetery
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.