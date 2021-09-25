Constance "Hai" (Almquist) Buvollen 1959-2021 A graveside celebration of life for Constance "Hai" Ruth Almquist-Bovollen, 62, of Oslo, Norway and formerly of the Essex area will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Essex Cemetery. Following the graveside, there will be a lunch served and fellowship with the family at the Faith Covenant Church in Essex. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
on the web.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Sep. 25, 2021.