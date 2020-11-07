Craig A. Morris Craig Albert Morris, 55, of Shenandoah, entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Bergan Mercy (CHI) Health Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. A celebration of life funeral service for Craig will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:30 am at Nishna Valley Christian Church in Shenandoah with Pastor Jack Langley officiating. There will be open viewing and visitation on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah from 12:00 pm (Noon) to 2:00 pm with the family greeting relatives and friends with visitation and viewing from 2:00 to 4:00 pm Sunday afternoon. Memorials in Craig's name are being directed to the Family. Burial will take place in the Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88. Social distancing and face masks are suggested. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Nov. 7, 2020.