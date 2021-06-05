Dale Bayless Dale D. Bayless, 67 of Shenandoah passed away on February 11, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.at the Shenandoah Elks Lodge with Pastor Luke Filmore officiating. There will be a time of food and fellowship following the service from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Northboro Betterment Committee, Rapp Park or the ElksLodge Post 1122. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jun. 5, 2021.