Dale D. Bayless
Dale Bayless Dale D. Bayless, 67 of Shenandoah passed away on February 11, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.at the Shenandoah Elks Lodge with Pastor Luke Filmore officiating. There will be a time of food and fellowship following the service from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Northboro Betterment Committee, Rapp Park or the ElksLodge Post 1122. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was honored to have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Memorial Gathering
5:00p.m.
IA
Jun
8
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Shenandoah Elks Lodge
IA
