Dale Bayless 1953 - 2021 Dale Duane Bayless was born to John Franklin Bayless and Dorothy Jean Rosenbohm Bayless on June 26, 1953, at the Hand Hospital in Shenandoah, IA. He passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from complications following heart surgery at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, NE. The family lived in Northboro, IA, along with both sets of grandparents and nine families of aunts, uncles, and cousins. It was great growing up in a small town, surrounded by family. The kids played Army but had to stay inside city limits. They would climb a tree in their grandmother's blackberry patch, then swing from the branches of other trees without touching the ground. When sleigh riding, the kids would start at the top of the hill, ride all the way through town, then continue down to the bridge at the bottom of the hill. The kids rode bicycles everywhere they went. They rode to Coin, Blanchard, and Westboro. In the summer they rode bikes to the swimming pool in Tarkio, and to Crystal Lake in College Springs. They rode to Midway for homemade ice cream, and MO State Line for fireworks. Dale enjoyed playing the July Fourth baseball game, ahead of the Northboro fireworks display. Their few family vacations were spent fishing in MN and camping. Dale delivered newspapers, walked beans, and other odd jobs. During high school he helped his dad part time. He was in Cub Scouts, where his mother was a leader, and continued being active in Boy Scouts until he was 18. He was a member of the Northboro Methodist Church, and active in MYF. Dale was proud of being from Northboro and continued supporting all the town's activities. He has a collection of memorabilia, which shares space in his "hunting room." Dale attended Northboro School, grades K-6. Then he rode the bus to school in Shenandoah for grades 7-12. The bus ride was 45 minutes each way. In high school Dale was on the track team, and participated in music, speech, and drama. He graduated from Shenandoah HS in 1971. He attended IWCC for one year, then began working full time with his dad for Bayless Construction. Dennis joined them a few years later. Bayless Construction's reputation preceded them. The Bayless Boys were known in SW Iowa and NW Missouri for their quality of work and honest work ethics. They always had a list of customers who were willing to wait for them. Dale often said they didn't have signs on their trucks, because word of mouth was their best advertising. They were hard-working but knew how to have fun. They enjoyed their customers and often became friends. When John retired in 1987, Dale and Dennis took over Bayless Construction. They both retired in 2015. Dale loved the outdoors! He grew up hunting rabbits and squirrels, which the family enjoyed for dinner. Later he hunted quail, pheasant, turkey, and deer. He always ate what he shot. In 1997 one of his deer was featured in the Iowa Conservationist magazine. He received Iowa's Trophy Buck Program Award for "Record Deer Racks." Dale has several deer mounted and turkey fans displayed. He enjoyed spending time in his "hunting room." Dale was a member of JayCees, American Legion Country Club, and Elks Lodge 1122. He enjoyed boating, fishing, and camping. He also enjoyed a game of horseshoes, playing slow-pitch softball, and golfing. Dale took several trips to the Indy 500, and a few to Sturgis. He attended the College World Series games in Omaha nearly every year and loved watching football. Dale always cheered for the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Kansas City Chiefs, and any team that was playing against Nebraska! The family owned 40 acres of timber in MO, which was the perfect place to get away, enjoy nature, and for hunting. In 2001 they built a cabin, and time was spent year-round for family gatherings, overnight stays while hunting, and eating Dale's famous deer chili. Dale absolutely loved spending time in their timber! In 1980 Dale met Marilyn (Campbell) Corey. Four years later, on July 20, 1984, Dale married the love of his life. This was a package deal because Marilyn's six-year-old son came with her. Dale loved Matthew as his own. Mark was born the following year, and they became a happy family of four. Dale was a loving and devoted husband and father. After retiring, Dale liked to visit friends at the lumber yard, as well as the plumbers and electricians he had worked with. He and Dennis would drive around SW Iowa looking at all the buildings they had built and remodeled. They had many fond memories of all their customers. Dale passed his skills on to Matthew and Mark, and they both enjoy woodworking projects. Dale always had a positive outlook on everything. He was a friend to everyone. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. He was a funny guy, often leaving people laughing at one of his jokes. Dale was preceded in death by his grandparents, Zelma and Floyd Bayless, and Rosa and Charles Rosenbohm, his parents John and Dorothy Jean Bayless, and his brother Daron Gene Bayless (1969). He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn, stepson Matthew R Corey, both of Shenandoah, son Mark Daron Bayless of Des Moines, his brother and best friend Dennis (Kathy) Bayless, niece Kiley (Nick) Wilson, great-niece Berkley Wilson, nephew Drew Bayless, all of Shenandoah, numerous Bayless and Richards cousins, and countless friends. In keeping with Dale's loving and generous spirit, the family was pleased that Dale was able to be an organ donor. The family would also like to thank everyone for the love and support during this difficult time. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Northboro Betterment Committee, Shenandoah Elks Lodge 1122 or Rapp Park. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was honored to have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Feb. 24, 2021.