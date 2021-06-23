David Joe Drake 1939-2021 David Joe Drake, son of Ralph Graydon and Ruth Hillis (Hawk) Drake, was born on June 19, 1939 in Lincoln, Nebraska. He passed away on June 17, 2021 at the VA Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. Joe was raised in Shenandoah, Iowa. He graduated from the Shenandoah High School with the class of 1957. Following high school he joined the U.S. Air Force. He proudly served his country until he was honorably discharged in 1961. On August 24, 1962, Joe was united in marriage to Toni Ann Harris in Clarinda, Iowa. They resided in Clarinda, Iowa. They also lived, for a short time, in Kansas City, before heading to Washington state for work. While in Washington, he attended Seattle University in 1968. For over the next thirty years, he was a dedicated employee for Consolidated Freightways as an administrator in Seattle, Washington and Boise, Idaho. Upon retirement, Joe and Toni returned to Page County. Joe loved music, he was a member of the Shenandoah High School Band and he played the clarinet in the Air Force. He was a member of the St. John's Episcopal Church of Shenandoah and member of The American Legion. Joe was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Ruth Drake, brothers Roger Drake, Leland (Dorothy) Drake and Donald Drake. Joe is survived by his wife of 58 years, Toni Ann Drake of Shenandoah, Iowa; son Christopher David Drake and wife Amanda of Nampa, Idaho and their sons Asa, Zachary, Emerson, Spensor and Vaughn and their children Ayden, Huxley, Kaycee, Leon and Ashten; daughter Jo Ellen Drake Braymen and husband Joel of El Paso, Texas and their children Adam David Drake and Sophia Drake Braymen; brother Hugh Drake and wife Rosemary of West Des Moines, Iowa; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A Memorial Service was held Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the St. John's Episcopal Church in Shenandoah with Mother Holly Scherff as celebrant. Burial of cremains were held at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah with military rites provided by the Shenandoah American Legion Color Guard. Memorials may be directed to the St. John's Episcopal Church. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
Services entrusted to Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2021.