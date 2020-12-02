David W. Dyke David W. Dyke, 77 of Syracuse, NE and formerly of Shenandoah passed away on November 17, 2020 at Good Samaritan Care Center. Memorial Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Tabor Cemetery in Tabor, Iowa on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Memorials are suggested to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Dec. 2, 2020.