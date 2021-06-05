Derrick R. Lynn 1984 - 2020 Derrick Ray Lynn was born on December 2, 1984 to Gary Ray and Denise Renee (Bryant) Lynn, in Elk City, Oklahoma. He lived in Oklahoma until the age of four, when his family moved back to Shenandoah, Iowa. He attended Shenandoah High School and received his GED on November 3, 2008. One of his proudest moments was becoming the father of Beckham Zachary Weber, born on June 9, 2011. Derrick loved to skateboard and was a good artist. He loved children and was a big kid himself at times. He struggled most of his young life with addiction. He lost his battle to his demon on May 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Lynn; great grandparents, George & Eula Reed; grandfather, Ray Bryant; uncle, Jeff Bryant; and cousin, Scott Johnson. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Denise Bryant; sister, Katherine Lynn; two nephews, Shawn and Chase; his son, Beckham Weber; great aunt, Peggy Johnson; grandmother, Texe Bryant; uncle, David Bryant; other relatives; and many friends. Private family memorial services were held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah with Pastor Jack Langley officiating. Special music was "Brother", "Sounds Of Silence" and "Amazing Grace". Honorary bearers were Katherine Lynn, Shawn Lynn, Chase Wallace and Beckham Weber. Attending the memory register was Patti Harberer. Flower attendant was Peggy Johnson. Inurnment was in the Elmwood Cemetery at Coin, Iowa. Memorials in Derrick's name are being directed to Suicide Prevention. Professional services were under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jun. 5, 2021.