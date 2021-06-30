Derry Benedict 1945-2021 Derry Benedict, born January 27th, 1945 and raised in Shenandoah, Iowa passed away June 9th, 2021, at the age of 76 after battling various health issues. He was the son of Ronald & Pauline Benedict (deceased). Derry was one of seven children; Joyce McCormack (Jack), Carolyn Bloom (Max), Leon Benedict (Marne), Ellis Benedict (deceased), Sarah Jo Sanders (John), and Greg Benedict (Susan). Derry's first marriage produced two children, Erin Arnold (deceased) and Jennifer Crownover, who between them, gave him 5 grandchildren. As a young adult Derry ended up leaving Iowa to move to southern California, where he sought out a career in law enforcement with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. He worked diligently to advance in order to look back on a career he could be proud of. In 1973 he met the love of his life, Kathleen. In 1975 the couple married and working side by side, Derry excelled with the Sheriff's Dept, attaining the level of Lieutenant. He proudly worked Homicide Bureau the last ten years of his career before retiring in 1998. Along the way.....on Dec. 24th, 1991 the couple adopted a daughter, Karina, who was 9 yrs old at the time. The two shared a special bond that spanned all of his remaining years. Karina also gifted him with a grandson, Ryker, who he was very proud of and enjoyed spending time with. Upon Derry's retirement, the focus became "where" to settle and enjoy those retirement years. After much scouting, the beautiful countryside of Kentucky won their hearts. Forty acres of gently rolling land, woods, ponds, and wildlife became home and exactly what their hearts desired. Derry & Kathleen loved the easy-going lifestyle, sitting on the front porch watching the antics of their beloved Beagles. Unfortunately, life doesn't always go as planned, and Derry's last years were less about the activities he enjoyed and more about his health issues. The up side of that was although he had to endure various hospital stays, Karina's lifestyle and the level she attained in her own career allowed her the freedom to choose to be with her dad every day, all day during those hospital stays, which truly meant the world to him. No services will be held and Derry's wishes to be cremated were carried out. Kathleen will be taking his cremains back to Shenandoah to be buried in Rose Hill Cemetery at a later date. Derry will be sorely missed by his family, friends, pets and especially his wife of 46 years, Kathleen.



Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jun. 30, 2021.