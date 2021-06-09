Don Peterson 1933-2021 Don Peterson was born on November 19, 1933 in Blanchard, IA to Melvin and Thelma Peterson. He grew up in Northboro, IA, and was known to have earned much money in his teen years as an avid fur trapper. Don graduated from Northboro high school in 1952 along with eight classmates. He volunteered for the Navy the following Fall and served from September 1952 to August 1956 as a crew member on a heavily armed long range patrol bomber. He accumulated over 1600 hours in two overseas tours including 54 tactical Naval Air Intelligence & quot; Battle Condition One & quot; missions along the coasts of Red China and Russia. In 1954, Don married Elizabeth Hrycuik from Enderby, British Columbia and they had their first child, Wayne the next year. Upon Don's discharge from the Navy, they established their first home on a farm near Northboro and Don began his job as city assessor for Shenandoah, a position he held for 8 years. While there, Don and Elizabeth had two more children, Debra and Gary. They then moved to Shenandoah where they had their son Mark, and Don began his long and well-known career as a professional house and farm building painter. In is 50-year painting career, Don had hundreds of customers in Shenandoah and surrounding farms and communities, and was never able to keep up with the demand for his high-quality work. Don, having great love for his country and pride for having been able to serve it, joined the American Legion to continue promoting his country and offering service to his community. Don was a member of American Legion for over 50 years and was awarded honorary life membership. He was proud to have been active in the Legion's Color Guard for 48 years during which he provided military honors for scores of veterans, marched in dozens of parades, presented the flag to hundreds of school children on national holidays, and much more. When Don was older and struggled with the demands of marching in the Guard, he continued to work for veterans and his community by serving on the Page County Veterans Affair Commission, which he did for 12 years. In the early 1970's, Don saw there was a need in the Page and Fremont county area for education and services for people with disabilities and special needs. He stepped up to the task and was an active part of the team that pursued and established Nisha Productions, which thrives today and has helped an untold number of our fellow citizens. Don faithfully served on the Nishna Productions board for over 40 years. Don was an active member of the First Christian Church in Shenandoah for over 55 years. He loved his church family and served them in many ways as a deacon, elder, and a member of numerous committees. Don enjoyed deer hunting with his friends and he bagged several deer over the years. Don was very thankful for the close friends he had in Shenandoah, especially in his retirement years. He often joked with his family about all the fun he had with the gang at the donut shop, or the "geezer table" at the grocery store, or with his "harem" at the local hamburger joint. Those friends kept him going in his later years, and his grin and goofy sense of humor brightened their lives as well. Don entered into eternal peace on April 29, 2021 in Shenandoah, Iowa. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered. Don was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Thelma Peterson, his wife Elizabeth, and his sons Gary and Wayne. Don is survived by his daughter Debra Monet and her husband Will in Pueblo West CO, granddaughter Marci Bachicha and her husband Mike, and great grandkids Monica, Monique, and Mike, all in Pueblo CO; his son Mark and his wife Johnell in Sioux City IA, grandkids Adam and Raynee in Minneapolis MN, Phillip in Sioux City IA, Ryan in Des Moines IA, Niki in Sioux City IA, and great grandkids Jayveon Williams in Phoenix AZ and Phoenix Peterson in Sioux City IA; and grandsons Jake Dickerson of Jacksonville, FL and John Dickerson of Homer, MI. Celebration of Life Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Shenandoah with Pastor Nancy Thomas officiating. The Shenandoah American Legion Color Guard will render Military Rites. A private burial will be held at a later date in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Nishna Productions in Don's memory. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was honored to have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jun. 9, 2021.