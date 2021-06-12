Donald Nelson 1937-2021 Donald George Nelson, 83, the son of J. Edwin and Mildred (Ozenbaugh) Nelson, was born March 21, 1937 at the family home north of Shenandoah, Iowa and passed away onFebruary 24, 2021 Accura Healthcare in Shenandoah. Don lived his whole life in this area, attending Prospect Hill and Pleasant View Country Schools. He graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1954 and Tarkio College in 1958. He participated in track in both and cross country in college. During his youth he became a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Shenandoah and was a member of the Essex Whirlwinds 4-H Club. He had hog projects and was an exhibitor at the Iowa State Fair. To supplement the income from his small farm he held several other jobs. He was a bus driver for the Shenandoah Schools and was employed by the Farmers' Cooperative Exchange in Shenandoah for eight years. In 1971 he purchased 80 acres adjoining his farm and raised hogs. He raised cattle for Alan Williams of Des Moines and considered him a "big brother". He also had a work relationship with his friend Gary Jackson and later Leland Ackerburg and C.D. Pease. He began snow skiing in 1976 and was hooked. It was keeping in shape for this sport that caused him to begin road racing in 1983. In the ensuing 32 years he ran 179 races including the Boston Marathon. He was skiing on his 80th birthday and made it two more years before his knees told him it was time to stop. He supported local high schoolers, especially in cross-country and track. He had a special place in his heart for the "South of Towners". He was a regular judge at the Mustang Relays. He knew many of the runners young and old in the area due to his road racing and keen mind for names and times. He loved to cheer them on. Golfing became a favorite activity; he enjoyed his outings with the "Wobblies" every Monday. Don was a favorite with his nieces and nephews as well as grand nieces and nephews. He loved having them come to the farm. He was always eager to play games with them, especially Chicken Foot. He treated his AFS nieces and nephews as part of his family too. They included Masaru Nagayasu (Junko) of Japan, Lise Ripestol Holth (Thomas) of Norway, Valentine Mulliez Bardinet (Gael) of Frances and Mayumi Dobashi Kisuki (Takeshi) of Japan. He was a great role model for them all. He was an active member of his church, the Optimist Club and the Elks, serving in leadership positions in all. He was a M.A.Y. Mentor and a strong supporter of organizations as well of Nishna Productions. He served as a Morton Township Trustee for several terms. Preceding him in death were his father in 1953, his mother in 2001 and his sister Joan Watterson in 2014. He is survived by his sisters Judy Nelson and Carol (C.E.) Hornbuckle of Shenandoah and Marilyn Nelson of Raytown, MO; nieces Jill (Mike) Quinn, Judi (Mike) Watterson Davis and Amanda (Kevin) Humiston of Parkville, MO; nephew Brian (Jalene) Hornbuckle of Nevada, IA; grand nieces and nephews Barry (Abby) Quinn of Louisville, KY, Ryan and Amy Quinn of Madisonville, KY, Amaris, Malachi and Eliana Hornbuckle of Nevada, IA and Megan and Ben Humiston of Parkville, MO; other relatives and many friends. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church. The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 5:00 until 6:30 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Shenandoah Optimist Club or the Shenandoah Elks Lodge to be used towards their scholarship programs. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jun. 12, 2021.