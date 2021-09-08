Donna Rae Ladine Shipers Cheeves 1957-2021 Donna Rae Ladine Shipers Cheeves born January 16th 1957 Entered into rest on August 24th 2021 Age 64yrs 7 months and 9days Donna was born to George Shipers and Shirley Cunningham at Hand hospital in Shenandoah Iowa January 16th at 5:45 pm. Donna went to the Shenandoah community high school with the graduating class of 1974. She grew up on 9th Avenue with several brothers and sisters. She was a rambunctious kid who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Donna is preceded in death by her mother Shirley Cunningham, her father George Shipers, husband Paul Cheeves, Sister Jodi Lynn Matheny. Brother-in-law Donnie Fletcher and sister-in-law Donna Cunningham and other family members Survivor's include her 3 children, Christopher Woodard and wife Amanda and 6 grandchildren of Milwaukee Wisconsin. Caryn Cunningham and 1 grandchild and 3 great grandchildren of Shenandoah Iowa, Byron Garrsion and wife Jennifer and 2 grandchildren of Taylorville Illinois. Sisters and brothers Barb nelson of Shenandoah ia, Kent Cunningham of Coin Ia, James Cunningham and wife Karen of Farrugut IA. Marlene Fletcher of Clarinda Iowa. Linda Hullman and Husband Bruce of Shenandoah ia, David Balain and wife Sueann of Florida, Bryan Cunningham and wife Annette of Shenandoah ia, Walter Cunningham of Shenandoah IA. Aunt Evelyn Lormior of Shenandoah IA. 2 step children and many nieces and nephews and cousins. Donna lived and Tennessee for the majority of her adult life, and had been a truck driver. She was employed by White Castle and worked as a waitress where she enjoyed helping people and meeting new people from all over the united states. Donna enjoyed camping and spent many of her youthful summers at lake of 3 fires in Taylor county Iowa with her brothers and sisters. She attended church at the United Cristian church in Shenandoah Iowa. Donna spent countless hours as a teenager learning different make-up techniques and hair styles and used her sisters as models. Donna canned fruits and vegetables with her family every year from the family garden. Donna loved to sing and enjoyed rock music. Donna enjoyed mystery novels and TV shows, sewing and animals. She loved jokes and anything that made her laugh. Donna will be remembered and missed by family and friends.



Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Sep. 8, 2021.