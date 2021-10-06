Menu
DONNA WRIGHT
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
208 W Clarinda Ave
Shenandoah, IA
Donna Lee (Wischmeier) Wright 1928-2021 Donna Lee (Wischmeier) Wright of Shenandoah, IA, previously a long-time resident of Wapello, IA, died September 12, 2021, at the age of 93 following complications of heart disease and an injury from a fall. Donna was born on April 18, 1928. She was the fifth of seven siblings born to Karl and Louerma Wischmeier of Wapello, IA. Donna graduated from Wapello High School in the spring of 1946. In September 1946, she married Ernie Wright, who had returned to the area following his overseas military service. They made their home in Wapello and raised two daughters, Debra (Debbie) and Teryn. Donna worked at both the local pharmacy and ladies' dress shop in Wapello. After her husband Ernie's death in 1990, Donna stayed in her Wapello home and later moved for a short time to Muscatine, IA. In 1999 Donna moved to Shenandoah, IA to be near family, taking special delight in her grandchildren Heidi and Heath and great-grandchildren Lexi, Jake, Jaiden and Charlee. She faced her health problems and chronic pain with courage and was able to remain in her home until the last weeks of her life. Survivors include her daughters, Debra Milstead and husband Gary of Shenandoah, IA and Teryn Wright and husband John Carr of Portland, OR; her two grandchildren Heidi Williams of Omaha, NE and Heath Albright of Gretna, NE; four great-grandchildren Lexi and Jake Williams and Jaiden and Charlee Albright. Donna will be greatly missed. A private family burial will be planned for a later date. As per Donna's wishes, she has been cremated and there will be no services. Remembrance and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Services entrusted to Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
