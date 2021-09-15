Dorothy Jean Falk 1927-2021 D orothy Jean Falk was born on August 25, 1927 in a one bedroom home east of Essex. Her father and 9 siblings were all born there on the family farm. Dorothy entered into eternal peace on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Windsor Manor in Shenandoah at the blessed age of 94 years. Dorothy was confirmed and baptized at the Fremont Covenant Church. She attended school in Coburg until her Senior year. She graduated from Essex High School with the Class of 1946. On August 3, 1946 she was united in marriage to Herbert Hall, Sr. in Bethany, Missouri. They made their home in the Coburg and Essex area. Their union was blessed with four children; Herbert, Jr., Stephen, Debra and Michael. Dorothy worked for Henry Fields Seed and Nursery for 43 years. She later worked in the dietary department at the Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for 10 years until her retirement. Following her retirement she moved from the family farm into an apartment in Essex. Dorothy was a member of the Fremont Covenant Church which is now the Faith Covenant Church in Essex. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Lillie Falk; her in-laws Charlie and Rose Hall; husband Herbert, Sr. in 1989; sons Herbert, Jr and Stephen; daughter-in-law Mary Lou Hall; 4 sisters and 5 brothers. Those left to honor and cherish her memory include her daughter Debra Hall of Essex; son Michael Hall of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren Steve Hall, Jr (Sandy), Charlie Hall, Mindy Pease (Jason) and Megan Dienart (Scott); 6 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Linda Hall; along with other family, friends and her beloved church family. Graveside Services were held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Essex Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. with Staci L. Shearer officiating. Casket Bearers for the service included Dave Alexander, Les Kirchert, David Porter, Ian Issacson, Steve Erickson and Chad McClintock. Special music included the recordings of "Wonderful Words of Life", "Angels Among Us" and "The Dance". Memorials were suggested to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was honored to have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Sep. 15, 2021.