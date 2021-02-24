Dorothy Hopkins 1918 - 2021 Dorothy Hopkins, age 102, passed away February 9, 2021, at Clarinda Regional Health Center. Dorothy was born August 18, 1918, at Marathon, Iowa. She graduated from high school in 1936 and married Cleo Hopkins in 1937 in Dakota City, Nebraska. Dorothy was a member of the Terril Methodist Church for seventy-two years and was also active in the Terril American Legion Auxiliary. Dorothy liked to read the Des Moines Register, drink coffee, play cards, go to Texas in the winter and be with her grandkids. Survivors include her son, Gayl Hopkins and his wife, Kathy, of Clarinda, Iowa; and her daughter, Vickie McBain of Azle, Texas. She is also survived by three grandsons, Scott, Jim and Bob McBain and one granddaughter, Susan (Hopkins) Sanchez. Dorothy's husband, Cleo, passed away January 5, 2007. She was also preceded in death by her parents. Her mother passed away in 1918 and her father in 1935. A funeral service was held Friday, February 19, 2021, at 10:30 am at United Methodist Church in Terril, Iowa. Visitation was on Thursday, February 18th from 4:00-7:00 pm at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford.



Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Feb. 24, 2021.