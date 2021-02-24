Dorothy E. Miller 1920 - 2021 Dorothy E. Miller, age 100 of Nebraska City, NE (formerly Farragut, IA) passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at the Ambassador in Nebr. City. Dorothy was born on March 20, 1920 in Nebr. City, NE; the daughter of Charles S. and Lulu Jane (Robb) Moyer. She grew up in Percival, IA and attended country school near there. On October 28, 1936, Dorothy was united in marriage to Lloyd Clifford Cockerham in Sidney, IA and to this union a son was born: Donald Lloyd Cockerham. Donald preceded her in death in January of 1990 and Lloyd preceded her in death in December of 1990. She later married Bryce Miller in Farragut, IA on September 3, 1994. He also preceded her in death in March of 1996. She worked at Henry Fields Nursery and at J.C. Penney in Shenandoah, IA where she was a clerk for some 26 years. Dorothy also worked alongside her husband on the farm. Some of her favorite hobbies were quilting, sewing, cooking and gardening. Those left to cherish her memory include three grandchildren: Steven D. Cockerham and wife Kim of Grand Island, NE, Natalie D. Schreiter and husband Dave of Lincoln, NE and Rodney L. Cockerham and wife Michelle of Liberty, MO; nine great-grandchildren: Shane, Mike, Baylee, Ryan, Lindsey, Samantha, Nicholas, Katie and Emily; sister in law Virginia Moyer of Nebr. City; numerous nieces and nephews, other family and friends. In addition to husbands and son, Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers: Max, Raymond, Darrell and Donald Moyer and sisters: Agnes Osborne, Isal Bohlen, Amy Campbell and Joyce Moyer. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City. Burial will follow the services at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebr. City. There will be Open Visitation on Thursday, Feb. 25 at the mortuary from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Friday, Feb. 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be given to the Donor's Favorite Charity. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
. Gude Mortuary in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Feb. 24, 2021.