Duane King 1938-2021 Duane King, 82, of Bedford, Iowa, entered into peace June 25, 2021 at home in rural Bedford, Iowa. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa with Pastor Joe Ledbetter officiating. Visitation with the family will be held 5-7 p.m., Monday, June 28 at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be held at the Fairview Cemetery, Bedford, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the Taylor County Memorial Museum or to donors choice. Memories can be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Duane Edwin King was born July 20, 1938, rural Bedford, Iowa in a farm house to Theodore R. King and Bueness Pauline (Newberry) King. Duane's family moved when he was three years old to a farm where he grew up and lived until his marriage. The family has many stories to share about Duane as an ornery child (and as an adult!). He attended Benton Township #2 rural school through eighth grade. Duane graduated from Bedford High School in 1957. On September 9, 1962, Duane was united in marriage to Marilyn Glick at the First Christian Church in Clarinda, Iowa by Reverend Ralph Allen. To this union Tracy Alan King was born on October 2, 1963 and three and half years later Timothy Edwin came to join the family on April 22, 1967. Duane was a lifetime farmer and loved the farm life. He enjoyed the outdoors, wildlife and all of the farm animals and his favorite dogs through the years. He was an avid deer and pheasant hunter and also enjoyed fishing. His goal was to one day make a habitat for quail. In addition to his farming, Duane also worked as a plumber for Ben Scane for twenty one years and as a security guard for Gardmark Security at NSK-AKS for five years. Duane was a devoted family man and truly loved to get together with family and his great grandchildren were the apple of his eye. Preceding Duane in death were his parents; grandparents, Palmer John and Bessie Kate Newberry and Art and Clara King; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marilyn King of Bedford, Iowa; sons, Tracy King and wife Geri of Bedford, Iowa and Timothy King and wife Jodie of Bedford, Iowa; grandchildren, Travis Tompkins, Kenneth Scott King (Christina), Mary Kate Anderson (William), Taylor Jo Lynn Weaver (Mitch), Jenna Rae Booher (Jake); great grandchildren, Jaylynn Dixie Booher and Kayda Bear Anderson; sister Betty Darlene King Beadel (Harold) of Independence, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Groom, Evelyn Weaver (Jack), Frances Stipe (Richard); brother-in-law, Lowell Glick (Lois) all of Clarinda, Iowa; nieces; nephews and many friends.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jul. 3, 2021.