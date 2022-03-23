Menu
DUANE PSOTA
FUNERAL HOME
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
1005 North 28th Street North West HWY 11
Ord, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 25 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ord First United Methodist Church
Duane L. Psota Duane L. Psota, 71, of North Loup passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his home in North Loup. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Ord, Nebraska. Pastor Scott Smith will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Ord First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Seventh Day Baptist Church Camp Riverview, Helping Hands Ministry or the Family's Choice. Condolences can be left at ordmemorialchapel.com. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ord First United Methodist Church
Ord, NE
Mar
26
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
Ord, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Darlene, my thoughts are with you at your time of loss. May the Comforter make His presence known to you and give you Peace.
Marian Hickman Spanjers
School
March 23, 2022
Gary, So sorry to learn of the passing of Duane. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers
Vicki Pontious Imus
Other
March 23, 2022
Darlene , so very sorry for the loss of your loving husband. May God Bless and Keep You.
Lisa Lech
March 23, 2022
Prayers and thoughts to your family.
Teresa (Usasz) Seekins
Family
March 22, 2022
I was a Trotters Whoa and Go employee for 5 years, so I had the pleasure of knowing Duane. Prayers for the Family. Duane, you will be missed by many, I'm sure..
Gail Applegarth
Acquaintance
March 21, 2022
