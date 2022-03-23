Duane L. Psota Duane L. Psota, 71, of North Loup passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his home in North Loup. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Ord, Nebraska. Pastor Scott Smith will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Ord First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Seventh Day Baptist Church Camp Riverview, Helping Hands Ministry or the Family's Choice. Condolences can be left at ordmemorialchapel.com
. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Mar. 23, 2022.