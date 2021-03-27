Menu
DWIGHT JAECKEL
FUNERAL HOME
Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
208 W Clarinda Ave
Shenandoah, IA
Dwight L. Jaeckel Dwight L. Jaeckel, 75 of Shenandoah passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Center in Villisca, IA. Graveside Memorial Services with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Farragut Cemetery with Staci L. Shearer officiating. Memorials may be directed to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home is honored to have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Farragut Cemetery
IA
Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
