Dwight L. Jaeckel Dwight L. Jaeckel, 75 of Shenandoah passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Center in Villisca, IA. Graveside Memorial Services with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Farragut Cemetery with Staci L. Shearer officiating. Memorials may be directed to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Mar. 27, 2021.