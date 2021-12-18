Earl T. Randolph 1926-2021 Earl T. "Scrump" Randolph, age 95 of Riverton, IA passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Nebr. City. He was born Earl Tolbert Randolph on March 1, 1926 in Fremont County, Iowa; the son of Tolbert P. and Anna (Cruse) Randolph. He attended school and graduated from the Riverton High School with the Class of 1944. After his graduation, he entered the United States Army during World War II. He was honorably discharged in 1947. After returning from the service, Earl and his father had a gas station in Riverton that they owned and operated for 25 years before selling it in 1969. Earl married Darlene Miller on June 4, 1949 and they had two children: Vicki and Gary. After they married, Darlene helped Earl's mom run the café next to the gas station. After the gas station was sold, Scrump started farming. After farming for some time, he retired but still lived on the farm and enjoyed raising some cattle and farming a little. Darlene and Scrump also drove the school bus for some 20 years. He was a 73 year member of the Sidney American Legion Post #128 and a lifetime member of Eagles Aerie #968. He is survived by his children: Vicki Scharp and husband Phil of Nebr. City and Gary Randolph and wife Diane of Shakopee, MN; five grandchildren: Wendi Stenzel of Shenandoah, IA, Mandi Boehm (Ben) of Dunbar, NE, Kenneth Scharp of Nebr. City, Benjamin Randolph (friend Berit) of Shakopee, MN and Katherine Loos (Chris) of Bloomington, MN; seven great-grandchildren: Matthew, Jacob, Nathan, Kaleb, Jaxton, Henry and Helen; brother Robert Randolph of Council Bluffs, IA; other family and friends. Earl was preceded in death by his wife Darlene in 1994; his grandson Marvel; his parents, brothers: Dale, Glenn and Charles Randolph and special friend Ardith Allen. Services will be held Friday (12/17) at 2:30 p.m. at the Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg, IA. Prior to the services, a private burial service with military honors by the American Legion Post #128 will be held at Mt. Zion (Utterback) Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Thursday (12/16) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg. Memorials may be given to the Mt. Zion Cemetery Assn. or the Riverton Fire/Rescue Dept. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
. Rash-Gude Funeral Home, Hamburg, IA in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Dec. 18, 2021.